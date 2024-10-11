Japan: FURLA launches new watches in collaboration with a major Japanese company

October 11, 2024_ FURLA, the renowned Italian brand, will launch three new watch models, called 'FURLA LOGO LINKS', on October 18, 2024, thanks to the collaboration with the Japanese agency Ueni Trading. Featuring an elegant sunray dial and an iconic design, these watches reflect the high quality and Italian craftsmanship, using premium leather sourced from Italy. The models will be available in different color variations and prices, with a focus on sustainability and the use of recycled materials. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian tradition in the fashion and design industry. FURLA, founded in Bologna in 1927, continues to represent Italian elegance and creativity in the global market.