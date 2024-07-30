Japan: Fushimi celebrates Italian wine with a new wine bar

29 July 2024_ Fushimi, an area of Kyoto known for sake production, has opened a new wine bar called 'Enoteca C.d.G', specializing in Italian wines. The owner, Shōtarō Kodama, offers a selection of over 20 Italian wines, chosen based on customer tastes, thanks to his qualification as a sommelier recognized by the Italian Sommelier Association. Among the restaurant's specialties, the 'kasubonara' dish stands out, prepared with sake kasu, a typical ingredient of the Japanese tradition, which goes perfectly with Italian white wines. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the interesting fusion between Japanese and Italian culture in the food and wine sector. This new venue represents an opportunity for visitors to Fushimi to explore Italian flavors in a traditional Japanese context.