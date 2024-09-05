Japan: Gastronomic collaboration between Italian restaurant Melograno and Amami Emma natural salt

September 4, 2024_ Starting September 5, 2024, Italian restaurant Melograno in Tokyo will introduce a limited-edition menu using Amami Emma natural salt, sourced from Amami Oshima Island. This exclusive menu includes dishes that combine southern Italian flavors with mineral-rich salt, creating a unique culinary experience. The dishes include a yogurt and fig soup, marinated herring, and a small pizza with calamari and ricotta, all prepared under the supervision of chef Yuuji Goto, known for his experience in Italy. The news is reported by gourmetpress.net. This initiative represents an interesting cultural and gastronomic exchange between Japan and Italy, highlighting the ability of Japanese chefs to reinterpret Italian ingredients with a local touch.