Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: General Election Coming With Focus on Political Funding

October 13, 2024_ The general election in Japan will officially open on October 15, 2024, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, leader of the Liberal...

Japan: General Election Coming With Focus on Political Funding
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ The general election in Japan will officially open on October 15, 2024, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, aiming to maintain his majority. On the other hand, the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Yoshihiko Noda, aims to reduce the power of the current government. The party leaders participated in a televised debate on October 13, addressing issues such as transparency of political funding. The election will conclude with the vote on October 27. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The recent amendments to the law on political funding, approved by the Parliament, did not include the call for a ban on donations from companies and organizations, a central issue in the current political debate.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
political funding election will source of party leaders participated
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza