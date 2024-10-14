Japan: General Election Coming With Focus on Political Funding

October 13, 2024_ The general election in Japan will officially open on October 15, 2024, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, aiming to maintain his majority. On the other hand, the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Yoshihiko Noda, aims to reduce the power of the current government. The party leaders participated in a televised debate on October 13, addressing issues such as transparency of political funding. The election will conclude with the vote on October 27. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The recent amendments to the law on political funding, approved by the Parliament, did not include the call for a ban on donations from companies and organizations, a central issue in the current political debate.