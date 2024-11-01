Japan: Gherardini presents its fall collection in Tokyo with a tribute to Italy

October 31, 2024_ Gherardini, the prestigious handbag brand founded in Florence in 1885, celebrates its autumn collection at Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi in Tokyo from October 30 to November 5, 2024. The first 30 customers who purchase Gherardini products will receive an exclusive wallet as a gift, highlighting the brand's attention to customers. The collection, inspired by the rich history and culture of the Renaissance in Florence, offers a wide range of items, from new models to classics. The news is reported by bunshun.jp. This event represents an important opportunity for Japanese people to get closer to the elegance and tradition of Italian craftsmanship, with products that combine contemporary design and high-quality materials.