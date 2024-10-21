Japan: GIGO, the international organization for the development of combat aircraft, is born with Italy and Great Britain

October 20, 2024_ Japan has announced the creation of GIGO, an international organization to manage the joint development of next-generation combat aircraft, with the participation of Italy and Britain. Masami Oka, former Japanese Vice Minister of Defense, will be the first to serve as head of the organization, which will be based in London. The announcement was made during a meeting of the defense ministers of the three countries, including Guido Crosetto for Italy, in Naples. GIGO aims to streamline development contracts and manage future exports, highlighting the growing cooperation between Japan, Italy and Britain in the defense sector. The news was reported by jiji.com. This project represents a significant step in international collaboration in the field of military technology.