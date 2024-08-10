Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Japan: Gindaco and Princess Connect Collaboration! Re:Dive for a Summer of Flavors
August 9, 2024_ The Gindaco restaurant chain, famous for its takoyaki, has announced a collaboration with the popular mobile game and anime Princess Connect! Re:Dive, which will take place from August 14 to September 10, 2024. The event, which will be held at 62 Gindaco restaurants across Japan, will feature food specialties inspired by the game's characters, with a summer festival theme. New additions will include unique drinks and dishes, such as the 'Yukari Special' and the 'Very Berry Twinkle Juice', designed to make the dining experience even more immersive. The news was reported by sankei.com. Additionally, customers who attend the event will receive an exclusive commemorative sticker, making this collaboration an unmissable opportunity for fans of the game and Japanese cuisine.

