Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Japan: GINORI 1735 presents the REBORN project in Tokyo with a touch of Italian art

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 9, 2024_ GINORI 1735, a prestigious Italian porcelain brand, is hosting a pop-up from October 16 to 22 at Mitsukoshi in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, to present the REBORN PROJECT. This project, curated by Frederic Chambre, invites international artists to reinterpret the brand's iconic porcelain creations, transforming them into unique works of art. During the event, the new 'TESORI' gift collection will also be previewed, in view of the holidays. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of Italian craftsmanship in the Japanese context. GINORI 1735, with over 300 years of history, continues to promote the excellence of Italian design globally.

