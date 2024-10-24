Japan: GINORI1735 presents its Christmas collection in Osaka

October 23, 2024_ The historic Italian brand GINORI1735, originally from Florence, will present its new homeware collection at Kotokoto Stage 71 of the Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka from November 6 to 19, 2024. The collection includes unique pieces such as the 'DOMUS' service and the new 'TESORI', enriched with gold details, to make the holidays even more special. In addition, an exclusive espresso seminar in collaboration with the Italian brand Illy will be held on November 9, offering an authentic experience of Italian coffee. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian culture also in Japan. This event represents an opportunity for design and food enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the charm of the Italian lifestyle.