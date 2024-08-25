Japan: Giorgio Armani and the concept of 'Timeless Elegance' in an exclusive interview

August 24, 2024_ Forbes JAPAN has launched a new interview series exploring the concept of 'Timeless Elegance' by Giorgio Armani, the celebrated Italian designer known as the 'King of Fashion'. The series highlights the philosophy and innovative thinking of Armani, who has revolutionized the world of fashion with his elegant and modern approach. The first episode features architect Makoto Tanijiri, who shares his admiration for Armani's timeless designs, while the second episode features footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, known for his style and passion for tailored suits. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting Armani's enduring influence not only in Italy, but also in Japan, where his work continues to inspire creatives across a variety of disciplines.