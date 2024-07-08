Japan: Giorgio Armani brings the SEA collection to Omotesando

8 July 2024_ Giorgio Armani Japan has announced the arrival of the SEA collection in Omotesando, Tokyo, from 2 to 18 August 2024. The pop-up store, located at Omotesando Hills, will present a selection of pieces inspired by European summer resorts, with a design that recalls the atmospheres of places such as Porto Cervo and Forte dei Marmi. The collection includes linen and silk dresses, beach accessories and exclusive items, offering a unique shopping experience in the heart of the Japanese capital. The event is part of a world tour that has already touched cities such as Trani and Los Angeles. Fashiontrend.jp reports it. The MARE collection reflects the natural and sophisticated elegance typical of the Armani brand, born in Milan in 1975.