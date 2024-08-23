August 23, 2024_ Giorgio Armani, an icon of Italian fashion, is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his house in 2025, continuing to dominate the global fashion scene. In an exclusive interview, Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, known for his style and friendship with Armani, shares his passion for fashion and his bond with the famous designer. Armani has dressed the Italian Olympic teams and created outfits for the national football team, demonstrating a strong connection with the world of sports. The source of this news is forbesjapan.com. The interview highlights the importance of fashion and sports, highlighting how Armani's creativity has also influenced Japan.