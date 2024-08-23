Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Giorgio Armani celebrates 50 years of creativity with an interview with Kazuyoshi Miura

August 23, 2024_ Giorgio Armani, an icon of Italian fashion, is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his house in 2025, continuing to...

Japan: Giorgio Armani celebrates 50 years of creativity with an interview with Kazuyoshi Miura
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Giorgio Armani, an icon of Italian fashion, is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his house in 2025, continuing to dominate the global fashion scene. In an exclusive interview, Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, known for his style and friendship with Armani, shares his passion for fashion and his bond with the famous designer. Armani has dressed the Italian Olympic teams and created outfits for the national football team, demonstrating a strong connection with the world of sports. The source of this news is forbesjapan.com. The interview highlights the importance of fashion and sports, highlighting how Armani's creativity has also influenced Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
global fashion scene fashion istidina his
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza