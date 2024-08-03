Japan: Giorgio Armani inaugurates a pop-up store in Omotesando Hills inspired by the Italian summer

3 August 2024_ Giorgio Armani opened a pop-up store in Tokyo, at Omotesando Hills, entitled "MARE POP UP STORE OMOTESANDO HILLS", which will remain active until 18 August 2024. The inauguration event saw the participation of numerous faces well-known people, including actress Ryoko Yonekura and musician Yohei Kawakami, who praised the Italian summer atmosphere created in the store. The collection, characterized by elegance and lightweight materials, includes clothes, accessories and beach items, evoking the essence of summer holidays in Italy. The news was reported by jiji.com, underlining the influence of Italian culture in the world of Japanese fashion. The pop-up store offers a unique shopping experience, immersed in an environment reminiscent of European seaside resorts.