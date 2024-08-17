Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Japan: Giorgio Armani inaugurates his flagship store in Omotesando with a tribute to Japanese culture

August 16, 2024_ Giorgio Armani will open his new flagship store in Omotesando, Tokyo, an area known for fashion and design, on September 6, 2024....

Japan: Giorgio Armani inaugurates his flagship store in Omotesando with a tribute to Japanese culture
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Giorgio Armani will open his new flagship store in Omotesando, Tokyo, an area known for fashion and design, on September 6, 2024. The store, which extends over two floors with a total of 450 square meters, will offer a wide range of products, including menswear, accessories and high-end fragrances. In addition, the new 'Armani/Caffè' is the fourth location in the world and the first in Japan, creating an environment that celebrates the dialogue between Japanese and Italian culture. The news was reported by apparel-web.com, highlighting the importance of this event for the Italian brand in the Japanese market. The opening of the store and café represents a significant step forward for Armani, who continues to blend Italian elegance and Japanese tradition.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
