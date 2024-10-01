Japan: Giorgio Armani opens his first café in Japan in Omotesando

October 1, 2024_ Giorgio Armani has opened a new boutique and the first "Armani / Caffè" in Japan, located in Omotesando, Tokyo. The store's design pays homage to Japanese culture, combining tradition and innovation through architectural elements inspired by Japanese lanterns. The boutique, which extends over two floors, offers a wide range of men's and women's fashion products, as well as an area dedicated to a customization service. The news was reported by asahi.com, highlighting the importance of this event for the Italian brand in the Japanese market. The "Armani / Caffè" offers exclusive dishes and desserts prepared with fresh ingredients, making the shopping experience even more unique.