Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Giorgio Armani Opens New Boutique and Cafe in Omotesando

August 15, 2024_ Giorgio Armani Japan will open a new boutique and Armani/Caffè in Omotesando, Tokyo on September 6, 2024, the fourth in the world...

Japan: Giorgio Armani Opens New Boutique and Cafe in Omotesando
15 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Giorgio Armani Japan will open a new boutique and Armani/Caffè in Omotesando, Tokyo on September 6, 2024, the fourth in the world after Cannes, Dubai and Doha. This space, which pays homage to Japanese culture, offers a unique shopping experience with a surface area of 450 square meters, presenting men's and women's fashion collections, accessories and an area dedicated to the 'Made to Measure' service. The Armani/Caffè, located on the ground floor, offers an exclusive menu with creative dishes and an elegant atmosphere, reflecting the Italian aesthetic. The news was reported by 30min.jp, highlighting the importance of the fusion of Italian design and Japanese culture in this new project. The opening of the boutique and café represents a further step in the diffusion of the Armani brand in Japan, combining tradition and modernity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
world after Cannes reflecting the Italian aesthetic the
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza