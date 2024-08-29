Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Giorgio Armani opens new boutique in Omotesando

August 28, 2024_ The famous Italian fashion brand Giorgio Armani will open a new boutique in Omotesando, Tokyo, on September 6, 2024. The store,...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ The famous Italian fashion brand Giorgio Armani will open a new boutique in Omotesando, Tokyo, on September 6, 2024. The store, which spans two floors with a total of 450 square meters, is one of the largest spaces dedicated to the brand in Japan. The interior of the boutique is designed to reflect Japanese culture and tradition, creating a unique atmosphere that combines Italian elegance with local sensibility. This opening marks an important step for the brand in strengthening its presence in the Japanese market, known for its passion for fashion. The news was reported by home.kingsoft.jp. The opening of the boutique will be a significant event for fashion lovers, offering an exclusive shopping experience in a setting that celebrates both Italian and Japanese art.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
