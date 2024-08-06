Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Japan: Giorgio Armani presents his summer capsule collection in Tokyo

5 August 2024_ Giorgio Armani inaugurated a pop-up store in Omotesando Hills, Tokyo, dedicated to his "Mare Capsule Collection", inspired by summer...

Japan: Giorgio Armani presents his summer capsule collection in Tokyo
Redazione Adnkronos
5 August 2024_ Giorgio Armani inaugurated a pop-up store in Omotesando Hills, Tokyo, dedicated to his "Mare Capsule Collection", inspired by summer holidays. The event, which runs until August 18, 2024, featured Japanese celebrities such as actress Ryoko Yonekura and singer Yohei Kawakami. The collection, launched in 2022, celebrates Italian holiday style and has already made stops in several cities, starting from Trani, Italy, up to Los Angeles. The pop-up store offers a summer atmosphere with decorations that recall European seaside resorts, featuring summer clothing and accessories in shades that evoke the sea. The news is reported by elle.com. Visitors can also receive a free ice cream, making the shopping experience even more enjoyable.

