Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Japan: Global Style presents the new collection of Italian fabrics for tailor-made suits

September 7, 2024_ Global Style, a well-known Japanese tailoring brand, has launched its new fabric collection for Fall/Winter 2024, with a focus on...

Japan: Global Style presents the new collection of Italian fabrics for tailor-made suits
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 7, 2024_ Global Style, a well-known Japanese tailoring brand, has launched its new fabric collection for Fall/Winter 2024, with a focus on high-quality Italian brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Dormeuil, and Canonic. The collection includes a wide range of fabrics, from classic to innovative, to meet the style needs of Japanese customers. In addition, the brand has introduced a 'style book' to help customers better visualize fabrics and clothing combinations. The news was reported by techable.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian tailoring tradition in the Japanese market. Global Style continues to promote the elegance and quality of tailoring, making Italian luxury accessible to Japanese consumers.

