Japan: Government approves guidelines for 2025 budget with focus on growth and inflation

July 29, 2024_ The Japanese government has approved guidelines for the 2025 budget request, establishing an important framework for requests from various agencies to the Ministry of Finance. Among the key measures, a special fund of 4.2 trillion yen is planned to promote growth policies and tackle inflation. Furthermore, the government intends to incentivize wage increases and address price increases through flexible budget requests. Total claims are expected to exceed 100 trillion yen for the 11th consecutive year. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Budget 2025 promises to be complex, with an expected increase in government bond interest payments due to the return to a positive interest rate environment.