Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Government approves guidelines for 2025 budget with focus on growth and inflation

July 29, 2024_ The Japanese government has approved guidelines for the 2025 budget request, establishing an important framework for requests from...

Japan: Government approves guidelines for 2025 budget with focus on growth and inflation
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ The Japanese government has approved guidelines for the 2025 budget request, establishing an important framework for requests from various agencies to the Ministry of Finance. Among the key measures, a special fund of 4.2 trillion yen is planned to promote growth policies and tackle inflation. Furthermore, the government intends to incentivize wage increases and address price increases through flexible budget requests. Total claims are expected to exceed 100 trillion yen for the 11th consecutive year. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Budget 2025 promises to be complex, with an expected increase in government bond interest payments due to the return to a positive interest rate environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
through flexible budget requests budget guidelines Total claims
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza