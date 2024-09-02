Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Japan: Government promotes four-day workweek to address labor shortage

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 01, 2024_ Japan is trying to address a worrying labor shortage by encouraging the adoption of the four-day workweek. Despite government support since 2021, only 8% of Japanese companies have implemented the measure, while the government has launched a reform campaign to promote more flexible working hours. The campaign aims to improve work-life balance, but has so far seen only three companies request assistance in implementing changes. The source of this information is japantoday.com. Japan's work culture, known for its commitment and rigidity, is facing significant challenges, especially with the working population expected to decline in the coming decades.

