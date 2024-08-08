Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Grand opening of Grand Green Osaka with special events

August 7, 2024_ Grand Green Osaka, a new urban development project in Osaka, will celebrate its early opening with events from September 6 to 8,...

Japan: Grand opening of Grand Green Osaka with special events
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 7, 2024_ Grand Green Osaka, a new urban development project in Osaka, will celebrate its early opening with events from September 6 to 8, 2024. During the grand opening, ceremonies and live performances will take place, including an Osaka concert Shion Wind Orchestra, one of the oldest Japanese symphony bands. The project aims to create a space that promotes green living and community, inviting residents and visitors to participate in various activities, including concerts and workshops. The news is reported by asahi.com. Grand Green Osaka is located in the Umekita area, an area under development that includes parks and commercial facilities, and represents an important step towards the modernization and sustainability of the city.

