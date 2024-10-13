October 13, 2024_ In Japan, there is a growing discontent with new irregular immigrants, with a growing sentiment of opposition from the local population. Authorities are facing increasing pressure to implement tougher measures against illegal immigration, while citizens express concerns about safety and employment. This phenomenon is fueled by an increase in crime cases associated with irregular immigrants, which has raised public and political debates. The situation has led to demonstrations and calls for more restrictive immigration policies. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Japanese authorities are considering new strategies to manage immigration and ensure the safety of citizens.