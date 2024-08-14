Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Growing workload for care managers in supporting elderly and disabled

August 14, 2024_ A survey has revealed that about 60% of care managers in Japan handle more than one type of care, with 97% of them feeling...

Japan: Growing workload for care managers in supporting elderly and disabled
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ A survey has revealed that about 60% of care managers in Japan handle more than one type of care, with 97% of them feeling dissatisfied with the support they receive. This phenomenon is particularly evident in the simultaneous care of the elderly and disabled, increasing the workload and making it difficult to provide high-quality care. The situation raises concerns about the sustainability of the country's social care system, highlighting the need for reform. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The growing demand for care for the elderly and disabled in Japan is a crucial issue, given the aging population and the challenges associated with caring for these vulnerable groups.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
managers in Japan Giappone managers manager
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza