Japan: Growing workload for care managers in supporting elderly and disabled

August 14, 2024_ A survey has revealed that about 60% of care managers in Japan handle more than one type of care, with 97% of them feeling dissatisfied with the support they receive. This phenomenon is particularly evident in the simultaneous care of the elderly and disabled, increasing the workload and making it difficult to provide high-quality care. The situation raises concerns about the sustainability of the country's social care system, highlighting the need for reform. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The growing demand for care for the elderly and disabled in Japan is a crucial issue, given the aging population and the challenges associated with caring for these vulnerable groups.