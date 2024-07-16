Japan: Gucci celebrates 60 years in Japan with an art exhibition

July 16, 2024_ Gucci celebrates the 60th anniversary of its presence in Japan with an exhibition titled 'Bamboo 1947: Then and Now' at the Gucci Ginza gallery from August 2 to September 23, 2024. The exhibition features a special collaboration between Japanese artisans and artists contemporaries, who created unique works using the iconic 'Gucci Bamboo 1947' bags. The bags, originally made with Japanese bamboo handles in post-war Italy, have been selected and transformed into pieces of art by masters such as living national treasure Morihito Katsura and other notable artists. The exhibition not only celebrates the history of the 'Gucci Bamboo 1947' bags, but also strengthens the cultural ties between Italy and Japan. Apparel-web.com reports it. After the exhibition, the works will be put up for sale as unique art pieces.