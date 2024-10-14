Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Gucci celebrates 60 years of presence in Japan with 'Gucci Cosmos' exhibition in Kyoto

Japan: Gucci celebrates 60 years of presence in Japan with 'Gucci Cosmos' exhibition in Kyoto
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ Gucci celebrates its 60th anniversary in Japan with the exhibition 'Gucci Cosmos', running from October 1 to December 1, 2024 at the Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art. The exhibition offers an immersive journey through the evolution of Gucci design, presenting a selection of iconic and previously unseen pieces from the archives of the Palazzo Settimanni in Florence, the brand's hometown. The exhibition, which stands out for its fusion with Kyoto's cultural tradition, includes installations that explore the past, present and future of the brand. The news is reported by isuta.jp. The event represents an important celebration of the connection between Italy and Japan, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the world of fashion.

Gucci celebrates Giappone anniversary in Japan connection between Italy
