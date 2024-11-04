Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Japan: Gucci celebrates 60 years of presence in Japan with 'GUCCI COSMOS' exhibition in Kyoto

November 3, 2024_ The 'GUCCI COSMOS' exhibition is running until December 1, 2024 at the Kyocera Museum in Kyoto, to commemorate the 60th anniversary...

Japan: Gucci celebrates 60 years of presence in Japan with 'GUCCI COSMOS' exhibition in Kyoto
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ The 'GUCCI COSMOS' exhibition is running until December 1, 2024 at the Kyocera Museum in Kyoto, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Gucci's arrival in Japan. The exhibition, which explores the history and creativity of the Italian brand, was designed by British artist Es Devlin and curated by Italian fashion critic Maria Luisa Frisa. The event also celebrates the connection between Florence, Gucci's hometown, and Kyoto, which are sister cities, highlighting a deep cultural bond between Italy and Japan. The news was reported by marieclairejapon.com. The exhibition includes works that combine tradition and innovation, highlighting the influence of Japanese culture on Italian fashion.

