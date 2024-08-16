Japan: Gucci celebrates 60 years of presence in Japan with 'GUCCI COSMOS' exhibition in Kyoto

August 16, 2024_ 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the official introduction of the Italian luxury brand Gucci in Japan. The exhibition 'GUCCI COSMOS' will be held at the Kyocera Museum in Kyoto from October 1 to December 1, exploring the history and evolution of the brand through a selection of iconic pieces. The exhibition, which opens the doors to the archives in Florence, will highlight Gucci's heritage and craftsmanship, in a context that also celebrates Japanese culture. The exhibition represents a unique opportunity to deepen the bond between Gucci and Kyoto, which has been sister city of Florence since 1965, as reported by artexhibition.jp. The event promises to attract visitors from all over Japan, offering an immersive experience into the world of Gucci.