Japan: Gucci opens the first luxury bar in Osaka

2 July 2024_ Gucci will open its first luxury bar in Japan, called 'Gucci Giardino', in Osaka ahead of Expo 2025. The bar will reflect the brand's philosophy, combining tradition and innovation in every detail, from interior design to service. The menu will be developed in collaboration with Antonio Iacoviello, head chef of the restaurant 'Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Tokyo', and other food creators, offering cocktails and dishes that blend Italian and Japanese culinary cultures. This project represents a further step in Gucci's expansion strategy in Asia. This is reported by wwdjapan.com. The opening of the bar is awaited with great interest, especially for its exclusivity and attention to detail typical of the Italian brand.