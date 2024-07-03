Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Gucci opens the first luxury bar in Osaka

2 July 2024_ Gucci will open its first luxury bar in Japan, called 'Gucci Giardino', in Osaka ahead of Expo 2025. The bar will reflect the brand's...

Japan: Gucci opens the first luxury bar in Osaka
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ Gucci will open its first luxury bar in Japan, called 'Gucci Giardino', in Osaka ahead of Expo 2025. The bar will reflect the brand's philosophy, combining tradition and innovation in every detail, from interior design to service. The menu will be developed in collaboration with Antonio Iacoviello, head chef of the restaurant 'Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Tokyo', and other food creators, offering cocktails and dishes that blend Italian and Japanese culinary cultures. This project represents a further step in Gucci's expansion strategy in Asia. This is reported by wwdjapan.com. The opening of the bar is awaited with great interest, especially for its exclusivity and attention to detail typical of the Italian brand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian brand Gucci Osteria Osaka called Gucci Giardino
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza