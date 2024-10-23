Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Gucci presents panettone for Christmas 2024 in Tokyo

October 23, 2024_ Gucci, the famous Italian brand, launches its panettone for Christmas 2024 at the restaurant 'Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura' in...

Japan: Gucci presents panettone for Christmas 2024 in Tokyo
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Gucci, the famous Italian brand, launches its panettone for Christmas 2024 at the restaurant 'Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura' in Tokyo. Starting from October 23, 2024, it will be possible to make advance reservations for this traditional Italian dessert, which will be available in a limited edition starting from mid-November. Among the variants, the 'Special Panettone al Caramello Salato' stands out, an exclusive for Tokyo, which combines caramel and salt from the north-east of Italy. The news is reported by fashion-press.net, highlighting the influence of the Italian culinary tradition also in Japan. Panettone, a symbol of Italian Christmas, continues to conquer Japanese palates, demonstrating the appeal of Italian gastronomy abroad.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
panettone Italian Christmas special panettone restaurant Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza