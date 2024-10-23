Japan: Gucci presents panettone for Christmas 2024 in Tokyo

October 23, 2024_ Gucci, the famous Italian brand, launches its panettone for Christmas 2024 at the restaurant 'Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura' in Tokyo. Starting from October 23, 2024, it will be possible to make advance reservations for this traditional Italian dessert, which will be available in a limited edition starting from mid-November. Among the variants, the 'Special Panettone al Caramello Salato' stands out, an exclusive for Tokyo, which combines caramel and salt from the north-east of Italy. The news is reported by fashion-press.net, highlighting the influence of the Italian culinary tradition also in Japan. Panettone, a symbol of Italian Christmas, continues to conquer Japanese palates, demonstrating the appeal of Italian gastronomy abroad.