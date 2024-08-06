Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Guerlain and Pucci launch an exclusive make-up collection

06 August 2024_ Guerlain and Pucci collaborate for a limited edition make-up collection, which will be available from 26 August 2024 in selected...

Japan: Guerlain and Pucci launch an exclusive make-up collection
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Guerlain and Pucci collaborate for a limited edition make-up collection, which will be available from 26 August 2024 in selected Japanese stores. The collection, inspired by the famous motifs of the Italian brand Pucci, features bright colors and a bold design, the result of the creativity of Camille Miceli and Violet, artistic director of Pucci and creative director of make-up at Guerlain respectively. The collection includes iconic products such as 'Rouge G' lipstick and 'Ombre G' eyeshadow, all featuring Pucci's distinctive 'Marble' motif. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion on the Japanese market. This collaboration represents a perfect marriage between the French elegance of Guerlain and the bold design of Pucci, celebrating international beauty and creativity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian brand Pucci Guerlain make up at Guerlain respectively bold design
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza