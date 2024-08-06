Japan: Guerlain and Pucci launch an exclusive make-up collection

06 August 2024_ Guerlain and Pucci collaborate for a limited edition make-up collection, which will be available from 26 August 2024 in selected Japanese stores. The collection, inspired by the famous motifs of the Italian brand Pucci, features bright colors and a bold design, the result of the creativity of Camille Miceli and Violet, artistic director of Pucci and creative director of make-up at Guerlain respectively. The collection includes iconic products such as 'Rouge G' lipstick and 'Ombre G' eyeshadow, all featuring Pucci's distinctive 'Marble' motif. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion on the Japanese market. This collaboration represents a perfect marriage between the French elegance of Guerlain and the bold design of Pucci, celebrating international beauty and creativity.