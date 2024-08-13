Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Japan: Guests Flee for Obon Amid Seismic Concerns

13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ This year, Japan's Obon holiday is characterized by a large influx of travelers, but also by concerns about a possible major earthquake in the Nankai Trench area. About 665,000 people are expected to use international flights during the holiday, an 89% recovery from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. However, fears of an earthquake have led to extraordinary safety measures, such as a ban on swimming in some tourist areas. The source of this information is ntv.co.jp. Local authorities are urging citizens to prepare for emergencies, while tourists are enjoying their holidays with an eye on safety.

