Japan: Gymnast Aiko Sugihara announces her retirement from competitions

July 21, 2024_ Japanese gymnast Aiko Sugihara has announced her retirement from international competitions. Sugihara, who represented Japan in numerous top-level competitions, decided to end his sporting career at the age of 24. The gymnast said she intends to pursue new challenges and opportunities outside of the world of gymnastics. The news sparked reactions of affection and gratitude from fans and the Japanese sports community. The newspaper 毎日新聞 (Mainichi) reports it. Sugihara was a leading figure in Japanese gymnastics, contributing to the national team's numerous successes.