Japan: Haneda Airport Baggage Delivery Service Begins for Foreign Tourists

August 19, 2024_ Starting August 19, 2024, Keihin Electric Express Railway, in collaboration with ecbo, will launch a trial of a baggage drop-off service for foreign tourists at Haneda Airport Station. This service will allow visitors to drop off their bags at a drop-off counter and have them delivered to their accommodation on the same day. The initiative aims to improve access to the airport and reduce congestion on public transportation, thus facilitating a more convenient travel experience. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. The service also includes discounts for passengers who present their Keikyu Line ticket at the drop-off counter.