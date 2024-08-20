Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Japan: Haneda Airport Baggage Delivery Service Begins for Foreign Tourists

August 19, 2024_ Starting August 19, 2024, Keihin Electric Express Railway, in collaboration with ecbo, will launch a trial of a baggage drop-off...

Japan: Haneda Airport Baggage Delivery Service Begins for Foreign Tourists
20 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Starting August 19, 2024, Keihin Electric Express Railway, in collaboration with ecbo, will launch a trial of a baggage drop-off service for foreign tourists at Haneda Airport Station. This service will allow visitors to drop off their bags at a drop-off counter and have them delivered to their accommodation on the same day. The initiative aims to improve access to the airport and reduce congestion on public transportation, thus facilitating a more convenient travel experience. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. The service also includes discounts for passengers who present their Keikyu Line ticket at the drop-off counter.

