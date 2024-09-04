Japan: 'HAPPYEND' triumphs at Venice Film Festival

September 3, 2024_ The Japanese film 'HAPPYEND' received warm applause at the end of its official screening during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Kōon Sora, the film was selected for the Orizzonti section, dedicated to innovative and quality works. The presence of the director and the cast made the event even more special, underlining the bond between Japan and Italy in the world of cinema. The news was reported by nippon.com, highlighting the importance of the Venetian festival as an international stage for Japanese cinema. The Venice Film Festival continues to be a point of reference for the promotion of cinematographic works from all over the world, celebrating creativity and art.