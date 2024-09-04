Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: 'HAPPYEND' triumphs at Venice Film Festival

September 3, 2024_ The Japanese film 'HAPPYEND' received warm applause at the end of its official screening during the 81st edition of the Venice...

Japan: 'HAPPYEND' triumphs at Venice Film Festival
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 3, 2024_ The Japanese film 'HAPPYEND' received warm applause at the end of its official screening during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Kōon Sora, the film was selected for the Orizzonti section, dedicated to innovative and quality works. The presence of the director and the cast made the event even more special, underlining the bond between Japan and Italy in the world of cinema. The news was reported by nippon.com, highlighting the importance of the Venetian festival as an international stage for Japanese cinema. The Venice Film Festival continues to be a point of reference for the promotion of cinematographic works from all over the world, celebrating creativity and art.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
film HAPPYEND The Japanese film The Japanese the world of cinema
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza