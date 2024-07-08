Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Japan: Harassment scandal and management of secret information at the Ministry of Defense

July 7, 2024_ An internal investigation by the Japanese Ministry of Defense has revealed numerous cases of harassment by leaders of the department...

08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ An internal investigation by the Japanese Ministry of Defense has revealed numerous cases of harassment by leaders of the department responsible for policy planning and budget management. The Ministry intends to publish the results of the investigation and discipline several officials, including senior executives. It also emerged that the negligent handling of secret information, already discovered in the Navy, was also widespread in other divisions of the Self-Defense Forces. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The Ministry is considering further sanctions to ensure compliance with the law on the protection of state secrets.

