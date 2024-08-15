Japan: Health Minister Takemi Proposes Digitalization of Healthcare System

August 14, 2024_ Japan, a world leader in accessible healthcare, faces significant challenges due to a declining and aging population. Health Minister Keizo Takemi stressed the need to digitize the healthcare system to improve the management of infectious diseases and reduce health disparities in Asia. Takemi also highlighted the importance of strengthening the drug discovery infrastructure, especially after the difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The source of this information is japantimes.co.jp. With a growing elderly population, Japan faces the challenge of ensuring adequate and innovative healthcare for the future.