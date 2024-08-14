Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Japan: Heat Emergency in Shelters During Natural Disasters

14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ Japan is facing a series of natural disasters, including earthquakes and typhoons, as summer temperatures reach extreme levels. Many shelters, often located in school gymnasiums, do not have air conditioning, putting the health of evacuated residents at risk. Local authorities are looking for ways to improve conditions in shelters, but a lack of funding and resources is a significant obstacle. The situation is especially critical for older people, who are more vulnerable to the effects of the heat. This is reported by tokyo-np.co.jp. As natural disasters increase in frequency and intensity, it is critical that the Japanese government consider urgent investments to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in shelters.

