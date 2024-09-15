Japan: Heated debate among Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates

September 14, 2024_ Nine candidates for the presidency of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan participated in a debate organized by the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. During the meeting, no significant statements were made regarding the need for a new investigation into the political funds scandal, while proposals were made to abolish the requirement to report expenses for political activities. An internal investigation revealed irregularities in the financial reports of more than 80 party members, resulting in sanctions for 39 of them. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The debate highlighted internal tensions within the party and the need for greater transparency in the management of political funds.