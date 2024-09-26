Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Japan: Heavy rains hit Noto region, killing ten

September 26, 2024_ Heavy rains in the Noto region of Japan have killed ten people, exceeding the damage caused by a recent earthquake. Local...

Japan: Heavy rains hit Noto region, killing ten
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 26, 2024_ Heavy rains in the Noto region of Japan have killed ten people, exceeding the damage caused by a recent earthquake. Local authorities are currently engaged in relief operations to assist the victims and restore the situation. The severity of the situation has raised concerns among the population and institutions, which are closely monitoring the evolution of events. Relief operations continue in an emergency context, with the hope of finding any missing persons. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, a major Japanese news outlet. The Noto region is known for its natural beauty and culture, but is now facing a significant crisis due to adverse weather conditions.

