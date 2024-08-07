Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Japan: Hiroshima calls for global commitment to peace and nuclear disarmament

07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
06 August 2024_ During the commemorations for the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, students and citizens expressed the need for collective action to promote peace and nuclear disarmament. The voices were raised in a context of growing international tension, with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, underlining the urgency of a change in government policies. Participants drew attention to everyone's responsibility to build a future without nuclear weapons, drawing inspiration from the lessons of the past. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The Hiroshima commemorations, held annually on August 6, remember the victims of the 1945 bombing and promote a message of peace globally.

atomic bombing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine Hiroshima bombing
in Evidenza