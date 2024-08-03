Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Japan: Historic collapse of the Tokyo Stock Exchange due to the 'shock' of the Bank of Japan

02 August 2024_ The Tokyo Stock Exchange suffered a historic collapse, with the Nikkei losing over 2200 points, closing at 35,909.70 yen. This...

03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ The Tokyo Stock Exchange suffered a historic collapse, with the Nikkei losing over 2200 points, closing at 35,909.70 yen. This decline represents the second largest in history, surpassed only by the 1990 crash, and saw 99% of stocks decline. The situation was exacerbated by a rise in the value of the yen and the massive selling of technology stocks, particularly in the semiconductor sector. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. Investors are now waiting for further developments, while the market is in a phase of strong uncertainty.

in Evidenza