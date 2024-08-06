Japan: Historic collapse of the Tokyo stock market worries investors

August 06, 2024_ On August 6, 2024, the Tokyo stock market experienced a significant drop, with the Nikkei closing at 22,150 yen, losing 4,451 yen from the previous day. This represents the largest decline ever recorded in the history of the Japanese stock market, raising concern among investors. The fall in markets has created a climate of economic uncertainty, with many analysts fearing long-term repercussions. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. Investors are closely monitoring the situation as Japanese financial authorities evaluate possible measures to stabilize the market.