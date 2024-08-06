Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Historic collapse of the Tokyo stock market worries investors

August 06, 2024_ On August 6, 2024, the Tokyo stock market experienced a significant drop, with the Nikkei closing at 22,150 yen, losing 4,451 yen...

Japan: Historic collapse of the Tokyo stock market worries investors
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 06, 2024_ On August 6, 2024, the Tokyo stock market experienced a significant drop, with the Nikkei closing at 22,150 yen, losing 4,451 yen from the previous day. This represents the largest decline ever recorded in the history of the Japanese stock market, raising concern among investors. The fall in markets has created a climate of economic uncertainty, with many analysts fearing long-term repercussions. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. Investors are closely monitoring the situation as Japanese financial authorities evaluate possible measures to stabilize the market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Japanese stock market investors Borsa di Tokyo stock
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza