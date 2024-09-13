Japan: Historic Italian brand Lozza launches 'LOZZA ARTE' collection in Japan

September 12, 2024_ The historic Italian eyewear brand Lozza, founded in 1878, presents its new collection 'LOZZA ARTE' in Japan for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. This capsule collection, inspired by the world of Italian opera, includes models of eyeglasses and sunglasses, characterized by artisanal details and an elegant design. Lozza, which boasts over 145 years of tradition and innovation, continues to blend its cultural heritage with modernity, offering high-quality products made in Italy. The news is reported by jiji.com. The 'LOZZA ARTE' collection represents a perfect example of how Italian art and fashion can influence the Japanese market, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the world.