Japan: Historic ruling allows gender change without surgery

11 July 2024_ A recent ruling by the Japanese Court of Appeal has established that gender reassignment can be legally recognized without the need for...

11 July 2024_ A recent ruling by the Japanese Court of Appeal has established that gender reassignment can be legally recognized without the need for surgery. However, the decision requires that certain aesthetic requirements be met. This ruling represents a significant step towards recognizing the rights of transgender people in Japan. The Court highlighted the importance of respecting people's gender identity without imposing invasive medical procedures. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. This decision could influence future legislation and policies regarding the rights of transgender people in the country.