Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Historic ruling on illegal collection of personal data by Ogaki police

September 13, 2024_ The Nagoya Court of Appeals has issued a ruling that the collection of personal data by police in Ogaki, Japan, regarding four...

Japan: Historic ruling on illegal collection of personal data by Ogaki police
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The Nagoya Court of Appeals has issued a ruling that the collection of personal data by police in Ogaki, Japan, regarding four residents involved in a protest against a wind power plant was unlawful. Judge Kyohiro Hasegawa ordered the deletion of certain information and increased the compensation to 4.4 million yen. This is the first time a Japanese court has found that the police violated the law in relation to the collection of personal data. The ruling highlights the seriousness of the violation of citizens' rights and the psychological harm suffered by the plaintiffs, as reported by 毎日新聞. The decision represents a significant step in protecting the privacy of Japanese citizens and may influence future data collection practices by law enforcement agencies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ruling diritto d'interpello forze dell'ordine police
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza