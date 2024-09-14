Japan: Historic ruling on illegal collection of personal data by Ogaki police

September 13, 2024_ The Nagoya Court of Appeals has issued a ruling that the collection of personal data by police in Ogaki, Japan, regarding four residents involved in a protest against a wind power plant was unlawful. Judge Kyohiro Hasegawa ordered the deletion of certain information and increased the compensation to 4.4 million yen. This is the first time a Japanese court has found that the police violated the law in relation to the collection of personal data. The ruling highlights the seriousness of the violation of citizens' rights and the psychological harm suffered by the plaintiffs, as reported by 毎日新聞. The decision represents a significant step in protecting the privacy of Japanese citizens and may influence future data collection practices by law enforcement agencies.