Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
Japan: 'Hokuriku Destination Campaign' to Promote Tourism Launched
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ Starting from October 1, 2024, the 'Hokuriku Destination Campaign' will be held in Ishikawa, Toyama, and Fukui prefectures in Japan until December 31. The campaign aims to highlight the region's natural, historical, and culinary beauty, with the theme of 'five beauties'. With the opening of the new Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line, tourists will be able to explore these three prefectures more easily. The campaign is being organized by the Hokuriku Destination Campaign Executive Committee and JR West, according to sankei.com. During the campaign period, special events, tours, and promotional offers are planned to attract visitors and promote local culture.

