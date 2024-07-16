Japan: Honda launches a new game to foster friendships between adults

July 16, 2024_ Honda has introduced a new card game called 'OuTDooR Hunting Card' to help adults make new friends. A survey of 800 Japanese workers in their 20s and 30s revealed that around 75% find it difficult to make new friends after entering the workforce. The game, designed to be played outdoors, aims to facilitate communication and bonding between participants through fun and collaborative activities. The game will be distributed free of charge to the first 100 participants who answer a survey at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo from July 23 to August 9. Asahi.com reports it. This initiative reflects Honda's commitment to promoting social well-being and connection between people.