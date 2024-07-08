Japan: Hotei Tomoyasu special guest at the Zucchero concert in Milan

8 July 2024_ The Japanese guitarist Hotei Tomoyasu was a special guest at Zucchero's concert held on 4 July 2024 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, part of the 'Overdose D'Amore World Tour 2024' world tour. The event was attended by 45,000 spectators, marking the culmination of the Italian leg of the tour. Hotei delivered a memorable performance, including a stunning performance of the song 'Iruben Me'. Zucchero will continue his tour in various European and South American countries. TVfan.kyodo.co.jp reports it. The collaboration between Zucchero and Hotei, already consolidated in previous concerts and albums, thrilled the audience present.