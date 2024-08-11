Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Hotel and ryokan cancellations after mega-earthquake alert

August 11, 2024_ Hotels and ryokans, traditional Japanese inns, in coastal areas of central and western Japan have suffered hundreds of cancellations...

August 11, 2024_ Hotels and ryokans, traditional Japanese inns, in coastal areas of central and western Japan have suffered hundreds of cancellations following a warning issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency about a potential mega-earthquake. The Sansuien ryokan in Kochi Prefecture reported canceling about 450 reservations in a single day after the first-of-its-kind alert warned of a high risk of a powerful earthquake in the Nankai Trench. The trench extends along the Pacific coast and is known for its seismic activity. The source of this news is english.kyodonews.net. The alert was issued during the peak summer tourist season, causing concern among accommodation providers.

